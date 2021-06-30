Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

TRIL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $103,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIL stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.