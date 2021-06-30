Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Plans $0.10 Semi-annual Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,427. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

