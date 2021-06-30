UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after buying an additional 101,929 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 46.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 101,135 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,798,462 shares of company stock valued at $551,905,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

