Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $25.83 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.21 or 0.00018085 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $25.83 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00032516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00231922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

