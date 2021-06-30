United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UUGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.2107 per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 105.44%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

