UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is First Manhattan Co.’s 6th Largest Position

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.4% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $551,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $399.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $287.10 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

