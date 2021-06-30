UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $399.45. 117,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,627. The stock has a market cap of $376.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $287.10 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.