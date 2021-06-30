Upfiring Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1,722.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00210008 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.75 or 0.00733040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Upfiring

UFR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.