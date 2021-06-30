Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $$36.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Victrex has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

