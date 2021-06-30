Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 302.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,068 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE:VNO opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

