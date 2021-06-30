Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.42 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

