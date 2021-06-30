Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.42 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

