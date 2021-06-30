Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Workhorse Group worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 136,579 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 2.67.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WKHS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

