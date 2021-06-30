Zacks: Analysts Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.59. Alcoa posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,750%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,916,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,601. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.