Zacks: Analysts Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.36). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of ARAV stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 17,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,329. Aravive has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

