Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,460,784. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 5.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after buying an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after buying an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

