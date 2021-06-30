Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.76. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of FBIZ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $231.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

