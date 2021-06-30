Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792. Zalando has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.