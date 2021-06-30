Zalando’s (ZLNDY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $60.91. 30,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

