ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $9,414.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00365063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00138656 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00182770 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 697.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,237,319 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

