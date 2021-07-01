$0.07 EPS Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,230,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 280,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.49.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

