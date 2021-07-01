$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,847,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,743,090. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.