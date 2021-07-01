$0.58 EPS Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

ECHO opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

