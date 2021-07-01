$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $935.00 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $848.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 839,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,116 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

