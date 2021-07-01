$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Capri reported sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

CPRI stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

