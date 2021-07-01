$1.89 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce sales of $1.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 million and the highest is $1.90 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 million to $9.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.