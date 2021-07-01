$116.51 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post $116.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.01 million to $117.00 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $76.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $472.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $476.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $559.52 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Shares of BAND opened at $137.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Bandwidth by 254.9% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 564.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $2,407,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

