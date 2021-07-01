$127.29 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will report sales of $127.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the highest is $129.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $106.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $499.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.05 million to $505.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 11.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPX opened at $15.72 on Thursday. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $274.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.