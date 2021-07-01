$13.12 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report $13.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $13.50 million. Marchex reported sales of $25.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $52.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHX. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $126.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.