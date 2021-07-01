1,500,000 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,250,000. Paysafe accounts for about 1.3% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

PSFE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

