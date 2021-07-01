$153.70 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report sales of $153.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.10 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $153.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $619.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $624.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $646.72 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $664.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after buying an additional 2,151,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after buying an additional 1,292,607 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 990,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

