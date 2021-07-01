$159.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post $159.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.10 million and the lowest is $157.93 million. Ducommun posted sales of $147.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $656.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 883.7% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 78.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

DCO stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $646.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

