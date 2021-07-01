1irstcoin (FST) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.64 million and $43,267.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00401501 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

