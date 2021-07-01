$2.22 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report sales of $2.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $20.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 million to $33.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $191.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after buying an additional 68,607 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

