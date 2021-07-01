22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 16,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,143,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $649.95 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 403,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $2,420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.2% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 505,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 368,109 shares during the period. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.