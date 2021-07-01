$300,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $451.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 78.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 614,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 4,934.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 619,022 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 399.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

