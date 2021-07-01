3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Down 40.3% in June

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DDDX stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,182. 3DX Industries has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

