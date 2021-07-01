$40.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $40.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.30 million and the highest is $41.50 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $41.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.60 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

