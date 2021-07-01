49,500 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,000. Visa makes up about 0.2% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

NYSE:V traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $234.83. 112,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,597,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $238.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,461 shares of company stock valued at $15,859,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

