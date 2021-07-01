$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will post sales of $94.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.49 million and the lowest is $92.80 million. Frontline reported sales of $301.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $474.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Frontline stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $2,811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 82.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

