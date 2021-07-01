A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 37.7% in June

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.43. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

