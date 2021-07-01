AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Short Interest Down 46.7% in June

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAP stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. AAP has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.

About AAP

AAP, Inc provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches.

