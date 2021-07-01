AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68.

AB Science Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases.

