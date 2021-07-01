Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Stock Price Down 4%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28.

About Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

