Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.9 days.

ACPGF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Acacia Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41.

About Acacia Pharma Group

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

