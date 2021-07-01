Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.9 days.
ACPGF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Acacia Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41.
About Acacia Pharma Group
See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.