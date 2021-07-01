Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 4,554,077 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $117.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

