Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) shares traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.00. 1,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44.

Accell Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, markets, and markets bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. It sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro Cicli, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

