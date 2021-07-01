Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 12-Month High at $298.43

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $298.43 and last traded at $298.16, with a volume of 33167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.79.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Get Accenture alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.63. The company has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.