Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.58 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Achain has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.71 or 0.00695788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

