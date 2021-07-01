Actinium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,429.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $879,280.71 and $9,429.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt

Actinium's total supply is 32,429,100 coins. Actinium's official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Actinium's official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

