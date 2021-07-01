Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.95.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:AAP opened at $205.14 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

